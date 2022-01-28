Malaysia massive floods result in RM6.1 billion losses, Selangor worst hit

KUALA LUMPUR: The flooding that affected several Malaysian states in late December and early January resulted in overall losses of RM6.1 billion (US$1.46 billion), said the Department of Statistics on Friday (Jan 28).
In a special report on the impact of the floods in Malaysia in 2021, Dr Mohd Uzidin Mahidin, the chief statistician, said that the losses are equivalent to 0.4 per cent of the country’s nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
“The flood that hit this nation in the late of 2021 and early 2022 had caused damage to living quarters, vehicles, business premises, manufacturing and agriculture sector as well as public assets and infrastructure,” said Dr Mohd Uzidin.
In terms of overall losses by category, public assets and infrastructure totalled RM2 billion, followed by houses (RM1.6 billion), vehicles (RM1.0 billion), manufacturing industry (RM0.9 billion), business premises (RM500 million) and agricultural industry (RM90.6 million).
The report also said that Selangor was the most affected state by the floods, recording losses of RM3.1 billion, followed by Pahang (RM593.2 million) and Melaka (RM85.2 million).
Losses recorded for Negeri Sembilan totalled RM77.1 million and RM50.1 million for Johor.
The top three districts that suffered the biggest losses were all located in Selangor. Klang reported losses of RM1.2 billion, while Petaling and Hulu Langat recorded losses of RM1.1 billion and RM400 million respectively.
The department said that the floods hit 11 states, affecting 60 districts in the country.
The states were Johor, Kelantan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Selangor, Terengganu, Sabah, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur.
In a media conference last month, Malaysia’s Environment and Water Ministry secretary-general Dr Zaini Ujang said that the torrential downpour which began on Dec 18 and lasted more than 24 hours, was equivalent to the average rainfall for a month and is a “once in a hundred years” weather event.
"The annual rainfall in Kuala Lumpur is 2,400 millimeters and this means yesterday's rainfall has exceeded the average rainfall for a month. It is something beyond our expectations and only occurs once every hundred years," said Dr Zaini.
He said that the direct cause of the event was monsoon flow factors and a low pressure weather system that reached the level of a tropical depression in the South China Sea.
In terms of human casualties, the death toll from the floods stood at 54, with Selangor recorded the highest at 25 deaths.