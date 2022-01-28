Malaysia massive floods result in RM6.1 billion losses, Selangor worst hit

KUALA LUMPUR: The flooding that affected several Malaysian states in late December and early January resulted in overall losses of RM6.1 billion (US$1.46 billion), said the Department of Statistics on Friday (Jan 28).

In a special report on the impact of the floods in Malaysia in 2021, Dr Mohd Uzidin Mahidin, the chief statistician, said that the losses are equivalent to 0.4 per cent of the country’s nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The flood that hit this nation in the late of 2021 and early 2022 had caused damage to living quarters, vehicles, business premises, manufacturing and agriculture sector as well as public assets and infrastructure,” said Dr Mohd Uzidin.

In terms of overall losses by category, public assets and infrastructure totalled RM2 billion, followed by houses (RM1.6 billion), vehicles (RM1.0 billion), manufacturing industry (RM0.9 billion), business premises (RM500 million) and agricultural industry (RM90.6 million).

The report also said that Selangor was the most affected state by the floods, recording losses of RM3.1 billion, followed by Pahang (RM593.2 million) and Melaka (RM85.2 million).

Losses recorded for Negeri Sembilan totalled RM77.1 million and RM50.1 million for Johor.