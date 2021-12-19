'Almost everything we own is gone': Malaysia flood victims rue damage to property, valuables

SELANGOR: In her 20 years living at Kampung Melayu Subang in Selangor, Marniza Othman had never experienced any floods.

But at around 4pm on Saturday (Dec 18) afternoon, she noticed small gushes of water entering her living room from the front door, alongside some centipedes and cockroaches.

In just 20 minutes, the water level reached her knees, and that was when Ms Marniza realised the situation had become “serious”.