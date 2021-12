Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46

KUALA LUMPUR: The death toll from Malaysia's worst floods in years rose to 46 on Saturday (Dec 25), with five people still missing, officials said, as work crews continued a massive clean-up on Christmas Day.

Days of torrential rain caused rivers to overflow last weekend, swamping cities, cutting off major roads, and forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Selangor - Malaysia's most densely populated and wealthiest state, encircling the capital Kuala Lumpur - has been one of the worst-hit areas.

Many in its flood-hit state capital Shah Alam were left stranded in their homes with barely any food for days, before being evacuated on boats in a chaotic rescue operation.

Inspector General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said that the death toll rose to 46 people as more bodies were recovered, with the majority of the fatalities in Selangor and Pahang states.

"There are still five people missing. We hope they will be found soon," he told a press conference.

He said that 54,532 people were still in more than 300 evacuation centres across seven states, and 68 roads remained closed due to flooding.

Work crews used backhoes and lorries to remove items strewn across the streets outside people's homes, Acryl Sani said as he called for caution because some rivers remained swollen.