‘Rebuilding not going to be easy’: Malaysia's recent floods caused extensive damage and economic losses

KUALA LUMPUR: When Muhamed Khairi Ismail tried to start one of his sewing machines after they were submerged in flood waters for five days, it caught fire.

His small tailor shop in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, was devastated by the floods which happened in December. Four other machines had also malfunctioned, and he was hoping that the two remaining ones could be salvaged.

For the moment, the only thing he, his wife and workers could do was to disassemble the parts and use a hairdryer to dry them thoroughly.

“If I can’t trade them in, I will have to throw them away,” the 51-year-old tailor told CNA outside his shop where he has been operating for about 10 years, while oiling the machines.

In the serious floods that ravaged many parts of Peninsular Malaysia last month as a result of the monsoon season, many businesses like Muhamed Khairi’s suffered huge unprecedented losses and damage.

Besides his machines, the threads and his customers’ clothes were mostly destroyed as well. Most of his customers were factory workers who sent their uniforms to him to be altered.

While a majority of his customers understood his predicament, there were those who have asked him to pay for their damaged clothes.

Muhamed Khairi estimated the losses from his business to be about RM15,000 (US$3,570), which is not a small amount for him.

To make matters worse, his house, which is just across the road from his shop, was also flooded. One of his cars was fully submerged in flood waters.

Despite the losses, Muhamed Khairi is thankful that he is still alive. When the floods hit, he was away at his hometown in Bagan Datuk, Perak.

His next-door neighbour, an elderly man, was found dead after the flood waters subsided.

“This is a test from God and I have to accept it,” said Muhamed Khairi, who has two adult children.