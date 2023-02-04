Floods fully recede in Kedah and Sarawak, relief centres closed: Malaysian authorities

KUALA LUMPUR: Floods have fully receded in Kedah and Sarawak on Saturday (Feb 4), with the situation in Sabah and Johor also improving, said Malaysian authorities.

However, Penang became the latest to be hit by floods in the country, with 59 evacuees as of Saturday afternoon.

Bandar Baharu District Civil Defence officer Abdul Rahim Khairuddin said on Saturday that the bright weather in Kedah enabled floodwaters to subside quickly, enabling all 35 victims from 11 families in Mukim Relau at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Relau relief centre to return home.

In Sarawak, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said that the remaining two relief centres in Serian - at Sekolah Kebangsaan St Peter and Dewan Kampung Mundai - were closed at 2pm.

In Sabah, as at 2pm, only one relief centre in Beaufort district was still operating, housing 224 people from 63 families, according to the JPBN Secretariat.