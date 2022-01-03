‘This has been the worst flood’: Melaka flood victims spend first three days of 2022 at relief centre

ALOR GAJAH, Melaka: Mr Muhamad Aifaa Asyraf, a resident of Gadek Dalam in Melaka’s Alor Gajah district, was rudely awakened from his sleep in the wee hours of New Year’s Day.

His friend had called to tell him to evacuate as floods had hit the area.

“When I got home at 1am, the water levels outside my house had not risen yet, then suddenly I was woken up by a call at 2.30am telling me the water levels were rising fast and I got very worried,” the civil servant said.

The fast-rising water levels also meant he could not hitch a ride out of the neighbourhood on the volunteers’ pick-up trucks.

“We had to ride out on a Civil Defence boat. Luckily all our valuable and necessary personal items were already packed, so we just grabbed those and left quickly,” Mr Muhamad Aifaa told CNA when met at a community hall in Gadek.

The hall has been turned into a temporary evacuation centre for Mr Muhamad Aifaa and 46 other villagers who have been affected by floods in the Alor Gajah district.

Operated since Jan 1, the hall is filled with orange tents provided by the National Disaster Management Agency and Social Welfare Department.

A Social Welfare Department officer could be seen jotting down the affected villagers’ details for aid distribution.