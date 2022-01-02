More people evacuated to relief centres as Malaysia floods continue

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous heavy rain has resulted in floods in several low-lying areas in seven Malaysian states, with more people being evacuated to relief centres (PPS) on Sunday (Jan 2) morning.

Two districts in Sabah - Telupid and Sandakan - are the latest to be hit by the floods, after Kota Marudu, Paitan and Beluran.

The State Disaster Management Secretariat said in a statement that the number of flood evacuees districts has increased to 717 people from 212 families, up from 566 people on Saturday night.

Sixteen areas in Paitan were affected by the floods, followed by 10 in Kota Marudu, two in Telupid and one each in Beluran and Sandakan.

Kota Marudu remained the district with the highest number of flood victims, with 253 of them at the relief at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tandek, while another 251 victims were at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Teritipan.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees rose to 1,122 people as of 8am on Sunday, up from 677 people at 8pm on Saturday.

Melaka Civil Defence Department director Lieutenant Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said all the victims were from 11 areas in Alor Gajah, 11 areas in Melaka Tengah, and three areas in Jasin.

"A total of 653 victims, involving 172 families, are at eight PPS in Alor Gajah, while 437 victims (101 families) are at two PPS in Melaka Tengah, and another 32 victims (six families) are at a PPS in Jasin,” he said in a statement on Sunday.