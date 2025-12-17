FIFA overturns 3 Malaysia football matches in latest sanction over forgery scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: FIFA has overturned the results of three Malaysia matches after finding they had fielded ineligible players, in a further sanction by football's world governing body as a document forgery scandal widens.

Friendly wins against Singapore and Palestine, and a draw against Cape Verde, have been overturned as 3-0 defeats, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 17).

All three matches were played at home. Malaysia drew 1-1 with Cape Verde on May 29, beat Singapore 2-1 on Sep 4 and edged Palestine 1-0 on Sep 8.

In September, FIFA suspended seven foreign-born national team players for 12 months and fined FAM 350,000 Swiss francs (US$438,200) over the alleged use of falsified documents to secure their eligibility for the squad. The documents claimed they had Malaysian ancestry.

FIFA rejected FAM’s appeal in November. FAM subsequently lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The latest decision follows a FIFA disciplinary committee meeting on Dec 12, which ruled that FAM had breached its disciplinary code for fielding ineligible players.

The FIFA disciplinary committee also imposed a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs on the national football association.