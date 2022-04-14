Anwar Ibrahim says foreign minister should be blamed for mishandling of Malaysia PM’s trip to UAE

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah should bear the responsibility for the mishandling of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s recent visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Apr 14).

In a video statement on Facebook, Mr Anwar said that only Mr Saifuddin should be held accountable for the disarray and not the ambassador or any lower-level officials.

“In my experience as a minister for many years in previous governments, we have never heard of a prime minister’s official visit not being received by the host countries,” said Mr Anwar who is also chairman of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

He said Malaysia has never been humiliated in such a manner due to the negligence and tardiness in the way the visit was handled. He also urged the foreign minister to issue a statement about what transpired.