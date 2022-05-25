Former diplomat, son arrested in Malaysia after cannabis plantation found at Pahang home

BENTONG, Pahang: A former Malaysian diplomat and his son have been arrested after a cannabis plantation with more than 100 trees was discovered in the compound of a house in Janda Baik, a village in Bentong district, Pahang.

Pahang police chief Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said that the case is considered Malaysia's largest seizure of cannabis plants.

The value of the 102 cannabis trees seized is RM61,200 (US$13,900), with each tree valued at RM600, he said during a press conference on Wednesday (May 25).

The 78-year-old diplomat was arrested in his Janda Baik house on Saturday. His son, 53, was arrested in a house in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Tuesday.