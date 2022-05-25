Former diplomat, son arrested in Malaysia after cannabis plantation found at Pahang home

BENTONG, Pahang: A former Malaysian diplomat and his son have been arrested after a cannabis plantation with more than 100 trees was discovered in the compound of a house in Janda Baik, a village in Bentong district, Pahang.
Pahang police chief Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said that the case is considered Malaysia's largest seizure of cannabis plants.
The value of the 102 cannabis trees seized is RM61,200 (US$13,900), with each tree valued at RM600, he said during a press conference on Wednesday (May 25).
The 78-year-old diplomat was arrested in his Janda Baik house on Saturday. His son, 53, was arrested in a house in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Tuesday.
During the raid at Janda Baik, police also found dried plants suspected to be cannabis, two glass bottles of suspected cannabis oil, coconut oil, and a modified bamboo stick believed to be used for cannabis consumption.
"The suspected cannabis liquid costs about RM250 per bottle based on the market value. It is believed to be processed in the house to be sold to their contacts," said Mr Ramli.
According to Mr Ramli, the former diplomat admitted during investigations that he had used several drops of a liquid believed to be cannabis oil mixed in drinks over the past three years.
Preliminary investigations also show that his son, who tested positive for drugs, has been involved in drug activities since 2013 and has been planting the cannabis tress since 2015, he said.
Investigations are under way to determine who the substance was sold to and how it was marketed.
The former diplomat has been remanded for seven days from May 22, while a remand application against his son will be made on Wednesday to assist in the investigations under the Dangerous Drugs Act.