Former Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob charged with failing to declare assets under anti-graft law

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been charged with failing to declare his assets under the country’s anti-graft law.

The 66-year-old pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charge under Section 36(2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act was read to him at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Thursday (Aug 27).

Ismail Sabri was initially due to be charged on Aug 7, but the court proceedings were postponed to Aug 27 after he was admitted to the National Heart Institute, where he underwent a pacemaker procedure.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in jail and a RM100,000 (US$24,800) fine.

Ismail Sabri - who was Malaysia’s prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022 - has been at the centre of corruption and money laundering allegations and was called in by MACC for multiple rounds of questioning last year. The anti-graft agency completed its probe in June 2025.