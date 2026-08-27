Former Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob charged with failing to declare assets under anti-graft law
Ismail Sabri - who was the country’s prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022 - has been at the centre of corruption and money laundering allegations.
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been charged with failing to declare his assets under the country’s anti-graft law.
The 66-year-old pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charge under Section 36(2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act was read to him at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Thursday (Aug 27).
Ismail Sabri was initially due to be charged on Aug 7, but the court proceedings were postponed to Aug 27 after he was admitted to the National Heart Institute, where he underwent a pacemaker procedure.
If convicted, he could face up to five years in jail and a RM100,000 (US$24,800) fine.
Ismail Sabri - who was Malaysia’s prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022 - has been at the centre of corruption and money laundering allegations and was called in by MACC for multiple rounds of questioning last year. The anti-graft agency completed its probe in June 2025.
In March 2025, he was named a suspect in an ongoing corruption probe involving RM700 million in government funds.
The money was allegedly spent as part of his administration’s “Keluarga Malaysia” promotional campaign. “Keluarga Malaysia”, which means “Malaysian family”, was an idea Ismail introduced in his inaugural speech as prime minister.
MACC said at the time that it had seized about RM170 million in cash and other currencies, 16kg of gold bars valued at RM7 million, jewellery and luxury watches from premises believed to be used as “safe houses”.
Four of Ismail Sabri’s former officers were also arrested in connection with the investigation.
Ismail Sabri is Malaysia’s third former prime minister to face a corruption investigation, after Najib Razak and Muhyiddin Yassin. He is also the country’s shortest-serving prime minister.