Former Malaysian PM Mahathir discharged from National Heart Institute

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 11.30am on Thursday (Dec 23).

In a statement, IJN said Dr Mahathir, 96, underwent a series of medical investigations and was ready for discharge as planned.

Dr Mahathir and his wife Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali expressed their thanks to people for their concern and prayers over the last week, the statement said.

The former prime minister was admitted to hospital on Dec 16 for a full medical check-up and further observation.

The institute said on Tuesday that the team of doctors treating Dr Mahathir was "satisfied" with the results of the investigations, and that all necessary investigations have been completed.

Dr Mahathir, Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister, has a history of heart troubles. He has had heart attacks and bypass surgeries.

The nonagenarian served as prime minister for 22 years from 1981 and 2003.

He returned as prime minister at the age of 92 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win in 2018, defeating the party that he once led. His government collapsed in less then two years due to infighting.