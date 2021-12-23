Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir discharged from National Heart Institute
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir discharged from National Heart Institute

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir discharged from National Heart Institute
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. (Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)
23 Dec 2021 05:15PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 05:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 11.30am on Thursday (Dec 23).

In a statement, IJN said Dr Mahathir, 96, underwent a series of medical investigations and was ready for discharge as planned.

Dr Mahathir and his wife Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali expressed their thanks to people for their concern and prayers over the last week, the statement said.

The former prime minister was admitted to hospital on Dec 16 for a full medical check-up and further observation.

The institute said on Tuesday that the team of doctors treating Dr Mahathir was "satisfied" with the results of the investigations, and that all necessary investigations have been completed.

Dr Mahathir, Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister, has a history of heart troubles. He has had heart attacks and bypass surgeries.

The nonagenarian served as prime minister for 22 years from 1981 and 2003.

He returned as prime minister at the age of 92 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win in 2018, defeating the party that he once led. His government collapsed in less then two years due to infighting.

Source: AGENCIES/ng

Related Topics

Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us