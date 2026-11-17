KUALA LUMPUR: France and Malaysia upgraded bilateral ties to a strategic partnership and announced a slew of cooperation deals on Tuesday (Nov 17), with Kuala Lumpur agreeing to relax export curbs on raw rare earths to support joint development in the sector.

The announcement came following a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the Southeast Asian capital that saw both leaders seek stronger ties in areas including defence, trade, energy transition and critical minerals.

Macron is on a two-day visit to Malaysia, his first since 2017, and a year before the two nations mark seven decades of bilateral relations.

"This renewed partnership will contribute to strengthen our independence on both sides," Macron told a joint news conference, adding that it would also boost the two countries' defence and security.

Anwar said Malaysia has agreed to export some raw rare earths materials to France following a commitment by Paris to collaborate on rare earths processing.

French firm Carester and Malaysian miner Malaco are cooperating on a rare earths mining and processing project, including a separation plant in Malaysia's Perak state that can process an estimated 13,000 metric tons of rare earths annually, Carester's chief executive Frederic Carencotte said in July this year.

Malaysia imposed a ban on the export of raw rare ​earths in 2024 to protect its domestic resources.

It eased restrictions last month, allowing conditional shipments of raw rare earths for research or processing purposes, as it looks to develop ​local refining capabilities and capitalise on growing demand from Western nations seeking to reduce their reliance on China, the world's largest rare earths producer.