Malaysia’s borders to reopen on Apr 1 as country begins transition to COVID-19 endemic phase: PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will fully reopen its borders on Apr 1 as the country begins to transition to the COVID-19 endemic phase, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday (Mar 8).

Speaking at a press conference, he explained that with this development, international travellers entering Malaysia would only need to have valid travel documents to enter and exit the country, and Malaysians can travel freely to other countries with similar open borders.

He added that foreign travellers will no longer need to apply via the MyTravelPass mechanism, and only had to download the MySejahtera contact tracing application.

He said: “Taking into account the Omicron variant which is still in our country and other countries, there are some mandatory steps for both Malaysians and travellers.”

For those who are fully vaccinated, there is no need to undergo any quarantine. They only need to undergo a COVID-19 Real Time-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test two days before departure and a professional COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit-Antigen (RTK-Ag) test within 24 hours after arrival in Malaysia.

“For those who are not fully vaccinated, or unable to receive the vaccine due to health reasons, the health minister will detail further Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on this tomorrow,” Mr Ismail Sabri added.

For countries that have not fully reopened their borders such as Indonesia and Singapore, Malaysians can still utilise the vaccinated travel lanes that had been agreed between Putrajaya and the relevant countries, the prime minister added.