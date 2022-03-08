Malaysia’s borders to reopen on Apr 1 as country begins transition to COVID-19 endemic phase: PM Ismail Sabri
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will fully reopen its borders on Apr 1 as the country begins to transition to the COVID-19 endemic phase, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday (Mar 8).
Speaking at a press conference, he explained that with this development, international travellers entering Malaysia would only need to have valid travel documents to enter and exit the country, and Malaysians can travel freely to other countries with similar open borders.
He added that foreign travellers will no longer need to apply via the MyTravelPass mechanism, and only had to download the MySejahtera contact tracing application.
He said: “Taking into account the Omicron variant which is still in our country and other countries, there are some mandatory steps for both Malaysians and travellers.”
For those who are fully vaccinated, there is no need to undergo any quarantine. They only need to undergo a COVID-19 Real Time-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test two days before departure and a professional COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit-Antigen (RTK-Ag) test within 24 hours after arrival in Malaysia.
“For those who are not fully vaccinated, or unable to receive the vaccine due to health reasons, the health minister will detail further Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on this tomorrow,” Mr Ismail Sabri added.
For countries that have not fully reopened their borders such as Indonesia and Singapore, Malaysians can still utilise the vaccinated travel lanes that had been agreed between Putrajaya and the relevant countries, the prime minister added.
Over the weekend, the prime minister said that borders would reopen soon to allow people to meet during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations in May.
He was also quoted by national news agency Bernama that Putrajaya was in the process of implementing land vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) with Brunei and Thailand.
On Monday, Tourism Minister Nancy Shukri reportedly said that the international border reopening would include Malaysia’s land checkpoints with Singapore.
Both the Johor Causeway and Second Link at Gelang Patah would be reopened simultaneously, she said, facilitating travel by Singaporeans to Malaysia.
Malaysia currently has land and air vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) with Singapore.
Last month, Malaysia’s National Recovery Council (NRC), led by Mr Muhyiddin Yassin, recommended that the country should fully open its borders by March to support economic recovery from the pandemic.
During the ongoing campaigning for the Johor state election which will be held on Saturday, various coalitions and political parties, including Perikatan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance have called for a full reopening of the Johor-Singapore borders.
As of Mar 7, Malaysia reported 26,856 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country’s cumulative cases since the pandemic first appeared in the country to 3,649,463.
