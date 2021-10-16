Fully vaccinated travellers entering Malaysia to serve shorter quarantine period from Oct 18

KUALA LUMPUR: Fully vaccinated travellers entering Malaysia will undergo a shorter quarantine period of seven days from Monday (Oct 18), Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Friday.
They can serve their quarantine at home, if suitable, or at quarantine stations, said Ismail Sabri after a meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic Management.
“Travellers who are not vaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated will have to undergo 10 days’ quarantine at the quarantine station,” he said.
The quarantine period for close contacts will also be reduced to seven days at home for those fully vaccinated. It will be 10 days for those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Previously, all international arrivals to Malaysia need to undergo a 14-day quarantine, said the Star.
Meanwhile, rest and service areas at all highways in Malaysia will be allowed to operate around the clock starting from Saturday.
E-hailing vehicles will also be allowed to carry passengers from Saturday, based on the vehicles' seating capacity for all phases under the national recovery plan, said Mr Ismail Sabri.
Cyber cafes and centres will be allowed to operate at 80 per cent capacity under Phase Three of the recovery plan and 100 per cent capacity under Phase Four starting from Sunday.
Physical MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) events will also be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals from Monday, in states under Phase Three of the recovery plan.
Those attending must take a pre-event test, either an RTK-antigen or saliva test, observe physical distancing and wear masks. Capacity is capped at 50 per cent according to space.
The Standard Operating Procedure for international travel for the purpose of umrah, which was tabled during the Pandemic Management Technical Working Group meeting on Sep 27, has been gazetted in line with the announcement to allow interdistrict and interstate travel on Oct 11, said Ismail Sabri.
“As such, pilgrims are allowed to perform umrah in line with the decision to remove the MyTravelPass requirement to go overseas effective (from) Oct 18,” he said.
Ismail Sabri also urged the public to stay disciplined and responsible.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram