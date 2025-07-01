Malaysia gas pipeline inferno caused by unstable soil: Authorities

KUALU LUMPUR: A massive gas explosion that shook Malaysia in April was caused by prolonged stress on a pipeline due to unstable soil conditions, authorities said, adding there was no foul play or negligence.

The explosion in the town of Puchong on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur injured over 100 people, forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 people and destroyed nearby homes and vehicles.

Malaysia's Occupational Safety and Health Department said the soil holding up the pipeline where the explosion happened was "soft and moist" and moved, causing long term stress lines to form on the pipe's surface.