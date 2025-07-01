Malaysia gas pipeline inferno caused by unstable soil: Authorities

KUALU LUMPUR: A massive gas explosion that shook Malaysia in April was caused by prolonged stress on a pipeline due to unstable soil conditions, authorities said, adding there was no foul play or negligence.
The explosion in the town of Puchong on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur injured over 100 people, forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 people and destroyed nearby homes and vehicles.
Malaysia's Occupational Safety and Health Department said the soil holding up the pipeline where the explosion happened was "soft and moist" and moved, causing long term stress lines to form on the pipe's surface.
"The unstable soil conditions surrounding the pipe was the main cause of the explosion," said Husdin Che Amat, department director for petroleum safety.
"The (gas) pipe met the technical standards used in the installation," he told a news conference late on Monday (Jun 30).
"But the failure is due to cyclic loading ... resulting in gas leakage and metal friction between pipes causing the ignition and explosion," Husdin said.
The affected area is part of a 2,680km-long gas pipeline operated by state-run oil and gas firm Petronas.
Selangor state police chief Hussein Omar Khan said law enforcement found "no elements of negligence and sabotage" after probing the disaster.
Environmental watchdog RimbaWatch however urged authorities on Tuesday to investigate Petronas and relevant government agencies for negligence in monitoring the pipeline.
"Given that the subsidence occurred over a long period of time, why did Petronas' various 24/7 safety measures ... fail in detecting such a significant occurrence of soil subsidence in such a high-risk area?" RimbaWatch said in a statement.
Dashcam footage shared online showed a column of fire from the Apr 1 explosion, creating a massive fireball that shot into the sky.