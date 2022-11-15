Malaysia GE15: Borneo states Sabah and Sarawak can unite to have political leverage, but differing dynamics could be an obstacle

MALAYSIA: The Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak, which together hold a quarter of Malaysia’s parliamentary seats, can have a bigger say in government matters if they can form a united bloc, analysts said ahead of the country’s 15th General Election on Saturday (Nov 19).

This would mean being more effective in pushing the federal government to give the two states greater autonomy and a higher revenue share from their oil and gas resources, which bring in major revenues for the country.

Dr James Chin, Professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania, said the rationale behind a “United Borneo Front” would be bringing together the number of seats they jointly have in parliament to increase their political leverage in Putrajaya.

It is also about securing development funds, so they can develop both states and provide their people with a higher standard of living, he told CNA.