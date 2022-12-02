Malaysia Cabinet appointments almost finalised: PM Anwar
On Friday, the new prime minister was seen entering Istana Negara. The consent of the king is required before the Cabinet line-up is announced.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday (Nov 1) that discussions on his Cabinet line-up are nearly complete and he hopes an announcement can be made soon.
Mr Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) chairman, also confirmed that King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has granted him an audience at the Istana Negara at 8am on Friday.
“I apologise for having to rush to resolve all issues with all the component parties because we have to quickly form the Cabinet and get the consent of the king.
I hope to announce it in two or three days’ time,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama at a meet and greet session in Selangor on Thursday night. The event was streamed live on his Facebook page.
On Friday morning, Mr Anwar was seen entering Istana Negara at 8.22am by local media. He left the national palace at around 9.15am.
According to Bernama, the prime minister is scheduled for an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Kinta in Perak at 10am.
After that, he is scheduled to hold a walkabout and a meet and greet session at the Tanjung Rambutan Market, visit the Manjoi Health Clinic site as well as perform Friday prayers and attend a Kenduri Rakyat (community feast) at Masjid Muhammad Al Fateh at Taman Jati in Ipoh.
Last Sunday, Mr Anwar said that he will downsize the Cabinet and do away with appointing Cabinet ministers as a form of reward.
The previous administration under Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob had a Cabinet of 31 ministers and 38 deputies.
On Monday, after a PH presidential council meeting, Mr Anwar was asked by reporters if he had finalised the selection of his Cabinet members.
“The process for this is that everyone can give their views but they have left it to me to make the final decision,” said the prime minister.
Mr Anwar was also asked if he would take into consideration the views of certain non-governmental organisations to not consider MPs with ongoing court cases in his Cabinet, including Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
Mr Anwar replied: “That’s a view we take into consideration. But from a legal perspective, only after there is a judgment (will it matter). The rest, we will consider.”
BN is now part of the Anwar-led unity government, which also comprises PH, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) among other partners.
In his first press conference after being sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Nov 24, Mr Anwar said a motion of confidence will be tabled in parliament on Dec 19 to end the question of the legitimacy of his government.