Malaysia Cabinet appointments almost finalised: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday (Nov 1) that discussions on his Cabinet line-up are nearly complete and he hopes an announcement can be made soon.

Mr Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) chairman, also confirmed that King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has granted him an audience at the Istana Negara at 8am on Friday.

“I apologise for having to rush to resolve all issues with all the component parties because we have to quickly form the Cabinet and get the consent of the king.

I hope to announce it in two or three days’ time,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama at a meet and greet session in Selangor on Thursday night. The event was streamed live on his Facebook page.

On Friday morning, Mr Anwar was seen entering Istana Negara at 8.22am by local media. He left the national palace at around 9.15am.

According to Bernama, the prime minister is scheduled for an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Kinta in Perak at 10am.

After that, he is scheduled to hold a walkabout and a meet and greet session at the Tanjung Rambutan Market, visit the Manjoi Health Clinic site as well as perform Friday prayers and attend a Kenduri Rakyat (community feast) at Masjid Muhammad Al Fateh at Taman Jati in Ipoh.