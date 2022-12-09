Malaysian Cabinet: PM Anwar unveils 27 deputy ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday night (Dec 9) unveiled the line-up of deputy ministers, completing the Cabinet under his administration.

Mr Anwar, who is concurrently serving as the finance minister, will work with Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Ahmad Maslan and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Steven Sim to lead the ministry.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will work alongside Ms Rubiah Wang. Plantation and Commodities Minister Fadillah Yusof will work with Ms Siti Aminah Aching.

Ahmad Zahid and Mr Fadillah were also previously announced as Mr Anwar’s deputies.

Mr Liew Chin Tong will serve as the deputy trade minister while Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah will serve as the deputy home affairs minister.

The deputies for the defence and economy portfolios will be Mr Adly Zahari and Ms Hanifah Hajar Taib respectively.

Deputies for other key portfolios including health, transport and education will be Mr Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Mr Hasbi Habibollah and Ms Lim Hui Ying respectively.

The deputy ministers will be sworn in on Saturday at 3pm.

The announcement came after Mr Anwar’s audience with the king on Friday afternoon to present the list of names that will take up the mantle of deputy ministers.