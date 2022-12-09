Malaysian Cabinet: PM Anwar unveils 27 deputy ministers
The swearing-in ceremony for the deputy ministers will take place on Saturday at 3pm.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday night (Dec 9) unveiled the line-up of deputy ministers, completing the Cabinet under his administration.
Mr Anwar, who is concurrently serving as the finance minister, will work with Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Ahmad Maslan and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Steven Sim to lead the ministry.
Rural and Regional Development Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will work alongside Ms Rubiah Wang. Plantation and Commodities Minister Fadillah Yusof will work with Ms Siti Aminah Aching.
Ahmad Zahid and Mr Fadillah were also previously announced as Mr Anwar’s deputies.
Mr Liew Chin Tong will serve as the deputy trade minister while Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah will serve as the deputy home affairs minister.
The deputies for the defence and economy portfolios will be Mr Adly Zahari and Ms Hanifah Hajar Taib respectively.
Deputies for other key portfolios including health, transport and education will be Mr Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Mr Hasbi Habibollah and Ms Lim Hui Ying respectively.
The deputy ministers will be sworn in on Saturday at 3pm.
The announcement came after Mr Anwar’s audience with the king on Friday afternoon to present the list of names that will take up the mantle of deputy ministers.
Mr Anwar’s complete Cabinet now comprises 28 ministers and 27 deputies, which is leaner than the recent Cabinet teams helmed by Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Mr Muhyiddin Yassin.
Under the Ismail Sabri administration, there were 31 ministers and 38 deputies. Mr Muhyiddin, meanwhile, had a Cabinet of 32 ministers and 38 deputies.
Earlier, the new prime minister said that his Cabinet will be downsized. He also said that he will do away with appointing Cabinet ministers as a form of reward.
Last Friday, Mr Anwar unveiled the names of his deputies and ministers in his Cabinet. He previously stressed that the top priorities of his unity government will be issues of good governance, easing the people's burden and economic development.
Notable ministerial appointments include Mr Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Mr Mohamad Hasan, and Mr Rafizi Ramli who are serving as the trade, defence, and economy ministers respectively.
Malaysia’s unity government formed after the recent 15th General Election (GE15) comprises PH, BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).
The Nov 19 election produced no clear winner, with neither Mr Anwar’s PH nor Mr Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) able to secure a simple majority in the 222-seat Lower House.
PH won 81 seats while PN managed 73, putting both in a position to form the next government. A coalition needs to be backed by at least 112 lawmakers to form the next government. Both coalitions scrambled to gather support from BN, GPS and GRS.
BN, which finished a distant third, managed to win 30 seats. GPS won 23 seats while GRS emerged victorious in six seats.
The king had asked PH and PN to form a unity government, but the latter turned down the suggestion.
Following a meeting of the Malay rulers on Nov 24 regarding the political impasse, Istana Negara announced that Mr Anwar will be the next prime minister.
Meanwhile, PN has announced that the coalition would play its role as the opposition in parliament.
A vote of confidence will be held during the next parliament session on Dec 19 to end the question of the legitimacy of the unity government led by Mr Anwar.