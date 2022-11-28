Malaysia PM Anwar rejects Mercedes S600 as official car, warns against wastage of public funds

On Saturday night, he had made a similar remark after prayers at a mosque in Selangor.

He said that no new official car would be bought for his use and no new unnecessary furniture will be bought by his office, as part of a new culture against wastage of public funds that must be practised by all.

“The condition is that there are no new purchases in the prime minister's office,” he told reporters.

“Think of what you can save – RM100 (US$22), RM1000, RM10,000 – which can be returned to the poor. I started with a commitment not to take a salary, but what’s important is not to waste the funds we have,” he said.

“This is a message to all department leaders to remember that in the current situation we should start a new culture. Don’t use government money for our own facilities.”

Mr Anwar, 75, previously announced that he would not be taking his prime minister salary, in line with a promise that he had made during the 15th General Election (GE15) campaigning.

He also announced that the Cabinet size will be reduced and that he is also seeking the agreement of parliamentarians who will be appointed as ministers to reduce their salaries.

He has yet to announce his Cabinet line-up and said on Sunday that he will discuss the appointments with his coalition partners in the following days.