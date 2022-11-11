It’s a ‘stupid’ move, says PAS chief on PKR’s decision to declare assets ahead of Malaysia election

MARANG, Terengganu: Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang has criticised a move by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to have its candidates declare their assets ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15).

Speaking to reporters on Friday (Nov 11), he described PKR’s decision as a “stupid” move, although he did not see anything wrong for any PAS’ members who want to follow suit in declaring their assets.

He was responding to media reports that PKR’s candidates for GE15, including its party president Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy president Rafizi Ramli, have already declared their assets ahead of the Polling Day on Nov 19.

When asked about his views on PAS members who might want to declare their assets, Mr Abdul Hadi said he has no issue with it.

“But I think this asset declaration is stupid. It is meant to show off to people that you are good. But let the people themselves judge whether you are good,” said Mr Abdul Hadi, who is also deputy chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN).