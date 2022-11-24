Situation within BN ‘complicated’ as coalition plays kingmaker following Malaysia’s election: Analyst

It was only in 2018 that an opposition coalition - PH - won the federal election and formed the government after UMNO’s 60 years in power. But the PH government lasted less than two years.

After Mr Muhyiddin stepped down as prime minister in August 2021, one of UMNO’s leaders, Ismail Sabri Yaacob, took over and remains the country’s caretaker prime minister amid the political impasse.

The idea of a unity government was mooted by the king, following last Saturday's general election that resulted in a hung parliament.

Malaysia on Thursday continued to hold its breath after he called for a special meeting of the country’s Council of Rulers to seek the views of the other rulers on the formation of the next federal government.

SITUATION WITHIN BN

The situation within BN is “quite complicated”, said Mr Rashaad, chief strategy and operations officer at nonpartisan think tank Social and Economic Research Initiative. He was responding to UMNO’s Ahmad Zahid Hamidi being blamed for the party’s drubbing at the polls.

“He's president of UMNO, he’s at the head of BN, so it makes (it) quite difficult to make a decision without him. Trying to remove him itself is not necessarily an easy process,” he said.

Mr Rashaad referred to problems within the coalition as “the last act of fragmentation of UMNO and BN”.

“They have to look at this opportunity. They have to look at this election outcome as a platform for them to rebuild as UMNO has been in a precarious position for the last few years,” he said.

“BN’s component parties are still struggling to break the deadlock that Pakatan Harapan has over non-Muslim votes. So, they really do have to look at this scenario and think: ‘What is the best way? What is the best platform for us to rebuild as a party, as a coalition?’”