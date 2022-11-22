Barisan Nasional MPs meet ahead of palace deadline as alliances to form Malaysian government remain unclear

PH, led by Anwar Ibrahim, was the top performer in Saturday’s electoral contest, clinching 81 seats. An additional seat won by Malaysian United Democratic Alliance's (MUDA) Syed Saddiq took this tally to 82.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin's PN trailed with 73 seats, which means neither coalition had the numbers for an outright majority of 112 seats in a 222-seat parliament.

BN finished a distant third behind PH and PN, winning 30 parliamentary seats.

Both leading coalitions are courting potential partners to amass the numbers needed to form the government.

The king had initially set a Monday, 2pm deadline for coalitions to present their numbers to form the government and propose their prime minister candidates. The deadline was later extended to Tuesday, 2pm.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) said on Sunday that it was ready to enter a coalition with PN, BN and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS). GPS won 23 seats while GRS won six seats. However, BN denied that negotiations had taken place.

The coalition issued a statement on Tuesday saying that it leaves it to the discretion of the king to appoint a prime minister who will lead a strong government to govern the country.

“GPS insists that the importance of the country is prioritised and the establishment of a stable government takes into account the interests of the people and the country above personal interests,” according to the statement.

On Monday, PH and BN leaders met at the Seri Pacific hotel to discuss the formation of the new government. Mr Anwar said later that he was very pleased with the progress of the discussions.

However, there are signs of dissent within BN on whether it should enter into a pact with PH.

BN deputy president Mohamad Hasan wrote on Facebook that BN accepts the decision of the people.

“So we don't have the power to establish a government. I suggest let PN and PH merge (to form the) government because they have the higher number of votes,” he said on Monday.

Former UMNO vice president Hishammuddin Hussein reportedly said that he rejects any cooperation with PH and is willing to be sacked by the party for his stance.

Dr Wee of MCA was quoted as saying by the Star on Monday that his party was not involved in any talks for a post-electoral pact between BN and PH.

“As the MCA president and Barisan (Nasional) vice-chairman, I was never consulted or informed directly,” he reportedly said.