As it happens: Formation of next Malaysian government in limbo as alliances fail after GE15

Malaysia's king will make a decision soon about appointing a new prime minister, state media reported on Tuesday (Nov 22), citing the palace.

In the latest twist to Malaysia’s political tug-of-war, the incumbent ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) said on Tuesday afternoon that it will not support Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) in their bid to form the government.

Here are the latest developments: