Asia

As it happens: Formation of next Malaysian government in limbo as alliances fail after GE15
live Asia

As it happens: Formation of next Malaysian government in limbo as alliances fail after GE15

As it happens: Formation of next Malaysian government in limbo as alliances fail after GE15

Campaign flags in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Nov 20, 2022. (Photo: AP/Ahmad Yusni)

22 Nov 2022 03:02PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 03:02PM)
Malaysia's king will make a decision soon about appointing a new prime minister, state media reported on Tuesday (Nov 22), citing the palace.

In the latest twist to Malaysia’s political tug-of-war, the incumbent ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) said on Tuesday afternoon that it will not support Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) in their bid to form the government. 

Here are the latest developments:

Source: CNA/zl(mi)

Malaysia Malaysia election GE15

