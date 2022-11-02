Malaysia election: Is 'Bossku' effect slowly losing appeal after ex-PM Najib’s jail sentence?

PAHANG: It has been months since former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak started his 12-year jail term, but the "Bossku" (my boss) – a nickname he used after he was ousted in 2018 – effect is slowly losing appeal on the ground, said observers.

His incarceration for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering has raised questions on how his political party United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) will be affected, as the country heads to the polls in less than three weeks.

While UMNO has vowed to stand by him, his absence has left a leadership void in a fragmented party, the observers added.

Najib, who has been MP for Pekan in Pahang state for more than 40 years, is barred from contesting in elections or holding any political office for five years even after he is freed. This is unless he receives a full pardon from the king or the Federal Court reviews and sets aside his conviction.