Malaysia GE15: Calls for UMNO president Ahmad Zahid's resignation grow louder

KUALA LUMPUR: Calls are mounting for Mr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s resignation as president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and chairman of the wider Barisan Nasional (BN), following the coalition’s dismal performance in Malaysia's 15th general election (GE15).

Several UMNO leaders now want Mr Ahmad Zahid to take responsibility for the coalition’s failure in the polls and to put the party’s interests first, as his predecessor Najib Razak did in 2018.

Former National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique, UMNO Youth vice-head Shahril Sufian Hamdan, Johor BN election operations director Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Kulai BN deputy chairman Mohd Jafni Md Shukor and UMNO Youth exco member Muhamad Muqharabbin Mokhtarrudin are among those openly calling the former deputy prime minister to step down honourably.

Halimah, in a statement on Instagram, said UMNO can no longer be responsible for individuals in the party who only prioritise personal interests.

“Don't smear the sanctity of UMNO again with shallow, unfounded and unprincipled thoughts just for personal gain," she said.

“Return to UMNO’s original struggles. The party's struggles and priorities should be focused on the grassroots who yearn for an institution capable of championing their plight."