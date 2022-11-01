Several UMNO ministers in Ismail Sabri's Cabinet likely to be dropped from contesting: Reports

PETALING JAYA: Several United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) ministers from caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Cabinet will likely be dropped from the list of UMNO GE15 candidates, according to sources quoted by Malaysian media.

They are among incumbent MPs who are likely to be dropped from the list of UMNO/BN’s candidates for GE15 to be announced by UMNO president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Tuesday (Nov 1).

According to sources who told the Star, Ahmad Zahid is likely to take this chance to cleanse UMNO of all those who have spoken up against him in the past year and shown full defiance to him by supporting UMNO vice-president Ismail Sabri to be the prime minister.

The ministers to be dropped are all seen as vocal supporters of Mr Ismail Sabri and are deemed to have close ties with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, which helped form the caretaker government.

Among the ministers to be dropped is caretaker federal territories minister Shahidan Kassim who indicated that he might not be selected to defend his Arau parliamentary seat in Perlis.

In a Facebook post on Monday, he announced that all the BN operational rooms in his Arau constituency have been closed and that all the UMNO and BN flags have been lowered.

“Tonight is the saddest night… First time in history,” he said.

Caretaker communications and multimedia minister Annuar Musa also took to Facebook and hinted at being axed but questioned whether the selection for his replacement is in line with the party’s constitution.

"They (UMNO) allegedly promised that they will choose the winnable, acceptable and likeable (candidates) but we hear here and there that many of the (candidates who would be considered) winners have been axed, especially those close to the prime minister…," said Mr Annuar who is incumbent MP for Ketereh in Kelantan.