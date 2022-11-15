Malaysia GE15: Candidates staying away from mudslinging, rhetoric-style campaigning

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: Forget dirty campaigning tactics.

Many candidates at Malaysia’s 15th general election are choosing to focus on policy issues, and staying away from mudslinging and rhetoric-style campaigning.

A total of 945 candidates are vying for 222 parliamentary seats. To stand out, they are adopting a range of strategies to win the hearts of voters, with house visits and party flag displays at every turn.

GE15 is expected to be a closely fought contest, with three main coalitions – Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) – looking to take the biggest share of federal seats and form the next government.

Some analysts said campaigns with strong visions on issues like the economy and job opportunities could garner greater support this time around.

But it is unclear if the methods used by the various political parties are enough to convince people to turn up to vote amid the prospect of heavy rains and floods on Saturday (Nov 19).

FOCUSING ON POLICY ISSUES, NOT MUDSLINGING

Caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob of the ruling BN coalition said he is adopting a casual and harmonious approach this election and will campaign based on facts.