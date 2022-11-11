Malaysia GE15: Will success or failure handling COVID-19 determine who wins at the ballot box?

SINGAPORE: The success – or failure – of Malaysian leaders in handling the COVID-19 pandemic may well determine their fate at the ballot box come the Nov 19 general election, analysts say.

Some politicians have touted their achievements in managing the unprecedented health crisis as a reason to vote for them.

Others have been attacked by opposition figures for ineffectively dealing with the pandemic and its resulting economic woes.

Dr Lee Hwok Aun, co-coordinator of the Malaysia Studies Programme at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, told CNA that whether COVID-19 will be a voting issue will depend on how the electorate perceives its impact on their current living conditions.

Malaysia's 15th general election is expected to be a closely fought contest, with three main coalitions – Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) – looking to take the biggest share of federal seats and form the next government.

How some leaders have handled the coronavirus outbreak has been a hot topic during campaign rounds, and drawn mixed reactions over their performance.

Political analyst Amir Fareed of public affairs and political risk consultancy KRA Group pointed to caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin as "figures who have been at the forefront of the pandemic”.

COVID-19 AS ELECTION ISSUE

Malaysia has recorded nearly 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in 2020, and is heading to the Nov 19 polls amid a new wave driven by the Omicron XBB sub-variant.