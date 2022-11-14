Candidates, campaign workers in Malaysia GE15 taking precautions amid rising COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Candidates and campaign workers in Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) are making adjustments to their campaigning activities due to the latest wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the XBB Omicron subvariant.

According to Bernama, the candidates and their campaign workers are taking the necessary precautions to prevent infection, while those who are already infected have been resorting to alternative means to send their message across to the voters.

Last week, Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said that there was an increase of more than 57 per cent of new COVID-19 cases from 16,917 in the last week of October to 26,616 cases in the first week of November.

Two Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Perak were among GE15 candidates who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wong Chai Yi, candidate for the Simpang Pulai state seat, tested positive last Wednesday and said that she had pre-recorded a video clip for her campaign team to screen at a ‘ceramah’. She had also given an online ‘ceramah’ while under quarantine.

After having recovered, Ms Wong said that she still uses social media as part of her campaign efforts.

“Social media is still a platform for me to run my campaign, regardless of whether I am in quarantine or not. I also utilise (the live streaming application) Streamyard at home and project it on a screen at ‘ceramah’ locations, in addition to campaigning live on Facebook,” said Ms Wong as quoted as saying by Bernama.

Tan Kar Hing, who is running for the Gopeng parliamentary seat and completed his quarantine last Friday, said that he conducted a virtual campaign while quarantined at home.

His campaign team also arranged video calls for him to speak with the electorate who were at public places such as food courts and markets.

These candidates were forced to modify their campaigning methods while under quarantine and relied heavily on their campaign teams, the Internet, and social media.