'I'm here to serve': Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim seeks voters' support in Perak after GE15 nomination

IPOH, Perak: The leader of Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition Anwar Ibrahim responded on Saturday (Nov 5) to a claim that he is an outsider being parachuted into Perak for the upcoming general election.

"I'm Malaysian. I'm a Perakian for 9 years. I'm here to serve,” said the 75-year-old politician and prime ministerial candidate from PH.

Mr Anwar spoke to the media at the nomination centre for the Tambun parliamentary constituency after his candidacy was approved by the election commission.

Three other contenders from different coalitions have also thrown their hats in the ring for the Tambun seat – the incumbent Ahmad Faizal Azumu from Perikatan Harapan, Aminuddin Hanafiah from Barisan Nasional and Abdul Rahim from Pejuang.

After the nomination, Mr Anwar said he was confident of a win in the Nov 19 polls and that local feedback has been promising so far.

"People were friendly. They were supportive. They were prepared to listen,” he said, referring to his Friday visits to various communities in Perak.

"Things seem to be quite orderly and I am quite optimistic with the outcome.”