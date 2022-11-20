Sarawak coalition says it is ready to form government with PN, BN and Sabah parties

Mr Abang Johari, who is also Sarawak’s chief minister said that the cooperation with the other parties will be based on upholding the Federal Constitution and sovereignty as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

He added that the cooperation would also be based on freedom of religion and culture in Sarawak, autonomy for the state in education and health matters as well as other matters regarding Sarawak's interests.

“Our main focus now should be on the country’s stability and well-being of people,” he reiterated.

When asked by reporters during a press conference on GPS’ choice for prime minister, Mr Abang Johari said that it is PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a separate statement, Mr Muhyiddin said that he had met Mr Abang Johari and GRS chairman Hajiji Noor to get their support to nominate him for the post of prime minister.

“Several other parliamentarians had also given me their same commitment,” he said.

He said that as PN chairman, he was confident of getting enough support from the members of the Lower House to enable his appointment as the next prime minister by the king as prescribed by the Federal Constitution.

BN DENIES THAT CONSULTATIONS HAVE TAKEN PLACE

In response, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement that it has never negotiated with GPS with regard to forming a government with PN.

“No consultation with PN, to date, that could lead to an understanding to form a government with the coalition,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president.

He added that all BN candidates who won during GE15 had signed letters of undertaking and given him a mandate as the UMNO president to decide on any political coalition to establish a government.

“Any MPs who violate the party’s order will result in the removal of party membership, including parliamentary seats,” he added.