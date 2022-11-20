Sarawak coalition says it is ready to form government with PN, BN and Sabah parties
However, Barisan Nasional said no consultations have taken place on forming a government with Perikatan Nasional.
KUALA LUMPUR: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) said on Sunday (Nov 20) that it is ready to enter a coalition with Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to form the next federal government.
GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg said in a statement that Malaysia is expected to face an economic crisis and the situation is expected to worsen next year.
“To ensure the wellbeing of the people and safeguard the economy, a stable and strong government has to be formed immediately,” he said.He noted that based on the results of the 15th General Election (GE15), no party or coalition has a simple majority to form the government.
Mr Abang Johari, who is also Sarawak’s chief minister said that the cooperation with the other parties will be based on upholding the Federal Constitution and sovereignty as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963.
He added that the cooperation would also be based on freedom of religion and culture in Sarawak, autonomy for the state in education and health matters as well as other matters regarding Sarawak's interests.
“Our main focus now should be on the country’s stability and well-being of people,” he reiterated.
When asked by reporters during a press conference on GPS’ choice for prime minister, Mr Abang Johari said that it is PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.
In a separate statement, Mr Muhyiddin said that he had met Mr Abang Johari and GRS chairman Hajiji Noor to get their support to nominate him for the post of prime minister.
“Several other parliamentarians had also given me their same commitment,” he said.
He said that as PN chairman, he was confident of getting enough support from the members of the Lower House to enable his appointment as the next prime minister by the king as prescribed by the Federal Constitution.
BN DENIES THAT CONSULTATIONS HAVE TAKEN PLACE
In response, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement that it has never negotiated with GPS with regard to forming a government with PN.
“No consultation with PN, to date, that could lead to an understanding to form a government with the coalition,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president.
He added that all BN candidates who won during GE15 had signed letters of undertaking and given him a mandate as the UMNO president to decide on any political coalition to establish a government.
“Any MPs who violate the party’s order will result in the removal of party membership, including parliamentary seats,” he added.
There are 222 seats in the Lower House and any governing coalition needs to have control of at least 112 seats.
Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PN are both in pole position to form the next government, winning 81 and 73 seats respectively.
In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, the king asked the political parties that won the most seats to present their numbers by Monday at 2pm.
He also asked the coalitions to propose their candidates for the prime minister post.
In one of the most fiercely contested elections in Malaysian history with over 900 candidates vying for a seat in the parliament, GPS managed to win 22 seats while GRS won six seats.
BN finished a distant third behind PH and PN, winning 30 parliamentary seats.