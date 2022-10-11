Malaysia's Election Commission to meet on Oct 20 to set key dates for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: A special meeting to discuss and set important dates for Malaysia's 15th general election and the state by-election for Bugaya in Sabah will be held on Oct 20, Bernama reported on Tuesday (Oct 11).

Election Commission (EC) secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said that the meeting, which will be chaired by commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh, will be held at 10am local time at Menara SPR in Putrajaya.

"EC chairman will chair the meeting on the important dates pertaining to the GE15 and Bugaya by-election, such as the writ of election, dates of nomination and polling, electoral roll to be used and other preparations for the two elections," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that a press conference will be held immediately after the meeting.

On Monday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of parliament after receiving consent from the king, paving the way for the general election.

"With this announcement, the mandate is returned to the people," he said in a televised address.

"The people's mandate is a powerful antidote for the country to achieve political stability and create a strong, stable and respected government after GE15."