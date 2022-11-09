Malaysia GE15: Ismail Sabri promises projects worth RM6 billion in Johor if BN gets elected

AYER HITAM, Johor: Malaysian caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has pledged to roll out around RM6 billion (US$1.28 billion) worth of development projects in Johor if the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition gets elected into government after the Nov 19 polls.

Speaking during a BN campaign event in Ayer Hitam on Wednesday (Nov 9), Mr Ismail Sabri said: "All in all, for the 2023 Budget, there is almost RM6 billion set aside for developments in the state of Johor.

"But the implementation (of these projects) can only be done if BN returns to government. We tabled this in the 2023 budget, but for it to come to fruition, we have to table again (after we are elected)."

He outlined that these projects included widening the North-South Expressway between Yong Peng and Johor Bahru from four lanes to six lanes which will cost around RM510 million for preliminary work. The upgrading will be done in phases, he added.

Mr Ismail Sabri said that RM1 billion would also be set aside to develop the Iskandar Malaysia Bus Rapid Transit system in Johor Bahru and more than RM3 billion set aside for the JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link project.

He added that a portion of the budget will also be allocated to clean Sungai Kim Kim, which has suffered from pollution, as well as to develop the Pasir Gudang Highway.

"This does not include the upgrading of several federal highways in the state. We will set aside RM1 billion, for the whole of Malaysia for this," he added.