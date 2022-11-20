Tough for Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan to secure majority to form government, say analysts

SINGAPORE: Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition will find it difficult to garner enough support to form the government, analysts said, after Malaysia's general election on Saturday (Nov 19) resulted in the country’s first-ever hung parliament scenario.

The dealbreaker? Ideological differences between PH and other coalitions, with the Borneo bloc likely to back the rival Perikatan Nasional (PN) instead, said the observers on Sunday.

PH was the top performer in Saturday’s electoral contest, clinching 81 seats with PN trailing with 73 seats. But neither coalition has the numbers for an outright majority of 112 seats in a 222-seat parliament.

This means both coalitions will now need to negotiate with potential partners to amass the numbers needed to form the next government.