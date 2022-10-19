Malaysia election: What we know about the political parties’ strategies so far

BN NOT EXPECTING EASY WINS

Barisan Nasional (BN) can no longer simply field any candidate in an election and expect an easy win, said Mr Ismail Sabri, who is also United Malays National Organisation’s (UMNO) vice-president.

The Bera lawmaker said that unlike before, BN has to work much harder and cannot afford to be in its comfort zone due to the challenging political situation these days.

“In the past, when we contested, we were sure to win even if we fielded a ‘songkok’ (headgear worn by Malay men). But times are changing. GE14 (14th General Election) clearly showed us that we cannot merely rely on having the confidence to win many votes easily,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama on Monday.

“Unlike in the past, there is no more guarantee of an easy win. We now have to work very hard.”

The coalition has also indicated that it will be contesting in 191 parliamentary seats.

Meanwhile, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Wednesday that the party will not be cooperating with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He said it is because Bersatu was formed to replace UMNO and working with it would only bring harm.

It was also reported that aside from UMNO and the other BN component parties, candidates from parties that are recognised as Friends of BN would be given the chance to contest under the coalition’s banner for the first time.

Friends of BN comprise Makkal Sakti, Parti Cinta Malaysia, Malaysian Indian Progressive Front, Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress, Malaysian Indian United Party and Parti Punjabi Malaysia.

On Tuesday, Mr Ismail Sabri said that the decision on whether BN will “merge” with other parties if it was unable to secure a simple majority will only be made after GE15.

“Let’s see the results first and decide later. We’ll cross the bridge when we get there,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Mr Ismail Sabri also said on Monday that BN is entering the GE15 ring not merely to compete but to win the polls with a large majority.

BN must become the dominant party in the new government, he said.

“We will only acquire enough power for others to listen to us if we occupy at least 80 seats or a two-thirds (majority). If the party is not strong and unable to dominate, it would be difficult to make decisions and control Putrajaya,” he said.

Separately, it was reported that Mr Ismail Sabri remains the BN candidate for the post of prime minister in GE15.

"At the party level, the decision that Ismail Sabri is our 'poster boy' and candidate for the post of prime minister is final as decided by the UMNO supreme council,” Ahmad Zahid was quoted as saying by The Star last Sunday.

There are 222 seats in the Lower House. During GE14, BN lost its 61-year hold on power to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

