Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s rise in GE15: Is Malaysia becoming more conservative?

SINGAPORE: The quiet rise of Malaysia’s Islamic party in the 15th general election has left non-Muslims and non-Malays in Malaysia concerned about the country potentially heading in a more conservative direction.

While some analysts said that support for Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and its brand of conservative Islam shows a moving tide in Malaysian politics towards Islamism, other observers have taken a softer stance, pointing to other underlying issues in the country's political landscape.

“I know that the first take and generalisation that people might make is that Malaysia is becoming a lot more conservative Islamic traditional society. (But) one must be more circumspect and careful about the analysis here,” analyst Trica Yeoh told CNA’s Asia First on Monday (Nov 21).

The massive showing by PAS was likely in part due to Malay voters disgruntled with the United Malays National Organisation’s (UMNO) years of infighting, leadership struggles and corruption allegations, said Ms Yeoh, the chief executive officer of the think-tank Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS).

These issues led to the downfall of UMNO and its Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, with voters flocking to the party with the next closest set of principles and policies that they could relate to: PAS.