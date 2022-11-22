Malaysia GE15: PH-BN alliance may be most representative, but don’t expect stability, say analysts

SINGAPORE: An alliance between the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalitions, alongside one or both of the Borneo states, may be the most representative outcome for Malaysia's 15th general election, said analysts.

However, whichever coalition takes the reins will likely not usher in the stability that Malaysians voters are hoping for, as “those days are behind us,” said Mr Adib Zalkapli, director of consulting firm BowerGroupAsia.

PH is supported by many minority groups and urban areas in Malaysia, while BN, despite its dismal showing in this election, is traditionally supported by a significant swathe of the Malay rural heartlands.

A partnership between these two coalitions will be able to speak to the widest demographic in the country, Mr Adib told CNA’s Asia Tonight on Monday (Nov 21).

“What could provide relative stability is PH plus BN, plus one or two east Malaysian coalitions – Sabah and Sarawak. I guess that would probably reflect most closely the demographic of the country,” he said.