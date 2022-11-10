Malaysia GE15: PAS faces stiff competition to retain stronghold Kelantan

KOTA BARU, Kelantan: Kelantan is almost synonymous with the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), which has run it for more than 30 years. But some are expecting the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to put up a stiff fight for the northeastern state at the Nov 19 general election.



The political parties have been out and about to win over some 1.4 million eligible voters in Kelantan, part of a deeply conservative Malay heartland.



At stake are 14 parliamentary seats. Eight seats will see four-cornered battles, five seats will feature five-cornered contests and one will have a six-cornered fight.



Socio-political analyst Awang Azman Pawi from the University of Malaya’s Centre for Democracy and Elections said: “Both (PAS and UMNO) have the chance to win this general election by making use of the young votes, that means those aged 40 and below.



“Generally, those above 45 are more likely to support PAS, but those below 40 are more flexible and willing to experiment.”

APPEALING TO YOUNG VOTERS

To capture the youth votes, many of whom are hungry for change, the various political parties are fielding younger candidates and using social media to reach out to them.



Barisan Nasional (BN) Kelantan chairman Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub believes social media can play an important role in reaching young voters.



“The conventional ways are no longer effective for them. We are always educating, explaining, directly or indirectly, for the young to vote,” he added.



PAS youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said: "Whatever it is, a winnable candidate is definitely an important trait."