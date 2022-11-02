Barisan Nasional targets 20 out of 26 parliamentary seats in Johor for Malaysia's GE15

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor: The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is eyeing to win at least 20 out of 26 federal seats in Johor for the upcoming Malaysia general election.

During an event on Wednesday (Nov 2) night to kick off the coalition's grassroots efforts for the upcoming polls, BN's election director Mohamad Hasan said: "I want Johor to give us 20 seats to form a new government in Putrajaya.

"I don't think it will be a problem, I'm confident Johor will help (our cause) … Our priority is to win the general election and we must unite our hearts and minds to fight whatever is in front of us," added the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) deputy president. UMNO is the biggest component party of BN.

There are a total of 222 seats in Malaysia's Lower House and a minimum of 112 seats is needed to clinch a simple majority and form a new government.