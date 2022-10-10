Malaysia king says he had no choice but to agree to parliament dissolution

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had no choice but to consent to the dissolution of the parliament, said the palace.

In a statement on Monday (Oct 10), Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said that the ruler was disappointed with the current political developments in the country.

“The king expressed his disappointment in the current political developments of the country and had no choice but to consent to the prime minister’s request to return the mandate back to the people for a stable government,” he said.

Mr Ahmad Fadil also said that the king hoped that the Election Commission will hold an election soonest, taking into account the northeast monsoon season that is expected to begin in mid-November.

“The king has insisted that a resilient country is important to ensure political stability and continued economic prosperity for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.

The statement added that king had consented to the dissolution of the parliament in line with Section 40(2) and Section 55(2) of the Federal Constitution.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Monday that parliament has been dissolved, paving the way for national elections to be held before the end of the year.

Speaking during a televised national address at 3pm, Mr Ismail Sabri said he sought consent from the king at noon on Sunday to dissolve parliament and his request was accepted.

Malaysian media had previously reported that the king visited the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of the Department of the Irrigation and Drainage in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur on Oct 6.

Last Friday, Mr Ismail Sabri’s government unveiled a budget of RM372.3 billion (US$80.06 billion) for 2023 amid an uncertain global environment and expected slow growth. It is one of the largest budgets in Malaysia's history.

An election is not due until September 2023, but Mr Ismail Sabri has been under pressure from some factions of his ruling coalition to hold the vote earlier.

On Sep 30, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) supreme council decided that parliament must be dissolved soon so that GE15 can be held this year.

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering, has been very vocal in pushing for snap polls, ostensibly to seek a fresh mandate from the people.

UMNO’s call for an early GE15 has been criticised by the opposition and Mr Ismail Sabri’s own Cabinet members as Malaysia’s Meteorological Department has warned of floods during the north-east monsoon season, which typically starts in November and ends in March.