Mahathir’s Gerakan Tanah Air unveils Malaysia GE15 candidates; celebrities and activist among line-up

KUALA LUMPUR: The Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition, led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, has unveiled its candidates for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

The 121 candidates included local celebrities Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri and Eizlan Yusof, as well as road safety activist Lando Zawawi.

Mr Ahmad Idham is an actor and former chief executive officer of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia. He will be standing in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

Mr Eizlan, an actor, will contest in Sabak Bernam, Selangor while Mr Lando will contest in Tanjung Karang, Selangor.

The three of them are under the Gagasan Bangsa coalition of civil societies.

Dr Mahathir was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight on Wednesday (Nov 2) that the total number of candidates might increase before nomination day on Saturday.

Dr Mahathir, 97, will defend the Langkawi seat. His son Mukhriz Mahathir will again contest in Jerlun, Kedah while Mr Amiruddin Hamzah, the secretary-general of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), will defend the Kubang Pasu seat in Kedah.

However, former deputy works minister Shahruddin Md Salleh will switch base from Seri Gading, Johor to Kuala Krau, Pahang.

GTA secretary-general Marzuki Yahaya will contest in Sungai Petani, Kedah.