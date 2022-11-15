Former PM Najib denies allegations he will be freed immediately if BN wins Malaysia GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has denied allegations that he will be freed immediately via a royal pardon if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the 15th General Election (GE15).

In a press statement issued by Shafee & Co on Tuesday (Nov 15), the law firm said Najib has expressed his deep disappointment that his name is still being used as baseless political propaganda despite his imprisonment - that if the party wins, he will be freed immediately via a pardon.

“Our client wishes to categorically deny these allegations. Our client has consistently maintained since the commencement of his trials in 2018 that he wishes to get acquitted through the judicial process of the courts because not only does he want to secure his liberty but also his legacy and integrity.

“He is confident that his best chance of being released from prison is via the upcoming review application filed pursuant to Rule 137 of the Rules of the Federal Court 1995,” said the statement, according to Bernama.

“Najib's application for review is primarily on the basis that the process and decisions made by the Federal Court at his appeal, amounts to a deprivation of his constitutional rights to a fair hearing as his counsel was not provided the opportunity to sufficiently prepare himself for the appeal resulting in no submissions or arguments heard in his defence - essentially leaving our client without an effective voice in court.”

According to the firm, if the application for review is in Najib's favour, the former prime minister shall seek a re-trial under a fair and just process to prove his innocence.