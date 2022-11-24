As it happens: Barisan Nasional to take part in unity government, Malaysia’s king meets fellow rulers

Logo
No decision has yet been made about a new prime minister for Malaysia, five days after the country went to the polls.

Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, and Perikatan Nasional flags along a road in Johor. (Photo: CNA/Fatihah Kamaruddin)

24 Nov 2022 10:48AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 11:23AM)
Malaysia’s king is meeting his fellow rulers on Thursday (Nov 24) as the country’s wait for a new prime minister continues five days after the country went to the polls.

Barisan Nasional (BN) will take part in a unity government, but not one led by Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional, said the coalition’s lynchpin party United Malays National Organisation (UMNO). BN came in third in the polls, winning 30 seats.

Follow the latest developments on Thursday:

Source: CNA/mi/zl

