As it happens: Barisan Nasional to take part in unity government, Malaysia’s king meets fellow rulers

Malaysia’s king is meeting his fellow rulers on Thursday (Nov 24) as the country’s wait for a new prime minister continues five days after the country went to the polls.

Barisan Nasional (BN) will take part in a unity government, but not one led by Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional, said the coalition’s lynchpin party United Malays National Organisation (UMNO). BN came in third in the polls, winning 30 seats.

Follow the latest developments on Thursday: