Asia live

As it happens: Malaysia’s wait for new PM continues, king to meet BN politicians
live Asia

As it happens: Malaysia's wait for new PM continues, king to meet BN politicians

Pakatan Harapan’s Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional’s Muhyiddin Yassin met Malaysia’s king on Tuesday but no decision has yet been made about the next prime minister.

As it happens: Malaysia’s wait for new PM continues, king to meet BN politicians

Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, and Perikatan Nasional flags along a road in Johor. (Photo: CNA/Fatihah Kamaruddin)

23 Nov 2022 09:25AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 09:25AM)
Malaysia’s king will meet 30 Barisan Nasional (BN) politicians individually on Wednesday (Nov 23) morning as the wait for the country’s next government and prime minister continues.

The king met Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday afternoon. No decision was made about the next prime minister, Anwar told reporters outside the palace.

Follow the developments live:

Source: CNA/mi/zl

