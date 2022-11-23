live Asia
As it happens: Malaysia’s wait for new PM continues, king to meet BN politicians
Pakatan Harapan’s Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional’s Muhyiddin Yassin met Malaysia’s king on Tuesday but no decision has yet been made about the next prime minister.
Malaysia’s king will meet 30 Barisan Nasional (BN) politicians individually on Wednesday (Nov 23) morning as the wait for the country’s next government and prime minister continues.
The king met Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday afternoon. No decision was made about the next prime minister, Anwar told reporters outside the palace.
Follow the developments live: