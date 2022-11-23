As it happens: Malaysia’s wait for new PM continues, king to meet BN politicians

Malaysia’s king will meet 30 Barisan Nasional (BN) politicians individually on Wednesday (Nov 23) morning as the wait for the country’s next government and prime minister continues.

The king met Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday afternoon. No decision was made about the next prime minister, Anwar told reporters outside the palace.

Follow the developments live: