PH, BN in talks ahead of king’s deadline to submit numbers to form government

KUALA LUMPUR: Politicians from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalitions gathered at the Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Nov 21) morning for reported talks ahead of the 2pm deadline for parties to show proof of support of members of parliament to form the new government.

BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at around 10am while PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim entered the hotel at around 10.30am.

When asked by reporters what he was doing there, Ahmad Zahid only said there was a meeting between BN's 30 members of parliament at the hotel.

PH chairman Anwar said that he was attending a meeting but did not specify what it was about.

Other party leaders spotted entering the building were Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief Mohamad Sabu, United Malays National Organisation(UMNO) deputy president Mohamad Hasan, UMNO vice president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, PH secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) deputy president M Saravanan.