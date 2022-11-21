PH, BN in talks ahead of king’s deadline to submit numbers to form government

KUALA LUMPUR: Politicians from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalitions gathered at the Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Nov 21) morning for reported talks ahead of the 2pm deadline for parties to show proof of support of members of parliament to form the new government.
BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at around 10am while PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim entered the hotel at around 10.30am.
When asked by reporters what he was doing there, Ahmad Zahid only said there was a meeting between BN's 30 members of parliament at the hotel.
PH chairman Anwar said that he was attending a meeting but did not specify what it was about.
Other party leaders spotted entering the building were Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief Mohamad Sabu, United Malays National Organisation(UMNO) deputy president Mohamad Hasan, UMNO vice president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, PH secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) deputy president M Saravanan.
There are 222 seats in the Malaysian lower house of parliament and any governing coalition needs to have control of at least 112 seats to form the new government.
Results from the 15th general election (GE15) on Saturday show that PH and Perikatan Nasional (PN) are in pole position to form the next government, winning 81 and 73 seats respectively.
And although Barisan Nasional finished a distant third behind PH and PN, winning 30 parliamentary seats, they may prove to be kingmakers in helping either coalition cross the finish line.
Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) managed to win 22 seats while Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) won six seats.
GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg has already thrown his support behind a PN government, saying that it is ready to partner PN, BN and GRS to form the next federal government.
Barisan Nasional's participation will be key to both PH and PN.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the palace asked the political parties that won the most seats to present their numbers by Monday at 2pm.
During a press conference at the hotel at around 11am, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid, who was alongside 26 other BN MPs, told reporters that the coalition had not made any decision to sign statutory declarations to support any coalition or any individual as prime minister.
"There has been no decision with anyone, especially PN to form a government with them," said Ahmad Zahid.
"Any parties or coalition who claim that BN has joined them to form the government are all untrue," he added.
He also urged that MPs be given an extension to the 2pm deadline to submit their names to the Palace.
The 27 BN MPs then exited the room and entered into another room where some PH MPs including Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy chief Rafizi Ramli were seen.
According to a video interview aired by Astro Awani on Sunday, Mr Anwar was asked if he had the numbers for a simple majority in the Lower House and which parties he was collaborating with.
He replied: "As I said last night, it is done but I want it to be really proper and let them (political parties) issue their own statements
"I am happy because we have virtually settled this. With a level of support, I am confident, God willing, I will be given the chance, the opportunity to lead this country," said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president.
When asked which parties he was collaborating with, Mr Anwar would only say: "Let them come out with their own statements (on the matter). Probably in the short term.”
On Sunday night, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said that he will show statutory declarations from members of parliament as proof that the coalition has enough numbers and support to form the government.
Mr Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Malaysia Bersatu (Bersatu) leader, said claims by BN chairman Ahmad Zahid that BN had never discussed with Gabungan Parti Sarawak about offering the party’s support to PN in order to form the government, would not prevent the PN from forming the federal government with the support of MPs.
"If any MP decides to support me based on the Federal Constitution to become the prime minister, that is the MP’s rights. The constitution says if anyone wishes to become the prime minister, he or she must receive the support of a majority of MPs, at least 112," Bernama quoted Mr Muhyiddin as telling reporters after chairing the Bersatu supreme council meeting.
He added that the Anti-Party Hopping Act does not prevent any party, even if not under the PN, to offer their support for me to become the prime minister.
"This is because they do not leave their party but offer their support as individuals and as MP. That is not wrong according to the Act," he said.