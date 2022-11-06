Malaysia GE15: Will party hoppers like Azmin Ali be punished at the ballot box?

It will be a five-cornered fight, and among those standing in Mr Azmin’s way is his former mentee and current chief minister of Selangor Amirudin Shari.

Mr Amirudin is determined to reclaim the seat for PH and is confident that voters will continue to support the coalition.

He said: “Azmin and friends have to accept that the people of Malaysia are really affected by instability created and started by them, from the changing of the prime minister to declaration of the Emergency, as well as the rushed general election.”

For decades, Malaysia's political system has been plagued by politicians jumping from one party to another. While the new anti-party hopping law will prevent such activities for this election, political treachery is still fresh in the mind of voters.

CANDIDATES' ABILITIES, RATHER THAN PARTY AFFILIATIONS?

Most of these so-called traitors are seeking a fresh mandate from the people, despite the risk of being punished through the ballot box, said observers.

One voter in Gombak said: “They wouldn’t be where they are if not for us. But do they remember that?”

Another added: “With no integrity, how can we expect them to look after us if anything happens? They will be the first to bail.”

But analysts said these candidates could also benefit from incumbency advantage.