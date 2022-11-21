A government formed by Muhyiddin’s PN could be steered towards moderation, says expert

SINGAPORE: If Perikatan Nasional (PN) forms the next government, there are members within its component parties that could steer the coalition towards moderation, an expert said on Monday (Nov 21), two days after Malaysia’s 15th general election.

This comes following a stunning showing by the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), which won 49 of PN’s 73 seats – making it the party with the most number of seats.

The unexpected strong support for PAS, which backs a hardline interpretation of Islamic law, prompted questions over how conservatively a government formed by PN will lead the country.

However, members within PAS itself, as well as PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) party, could advise for moderation, said Dr Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid, a political science professor at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

“They (Bersatu) have the UMNO (United Malays National Organisation) DNA and UMNO background, with secular education, with more exposure to global realities and so on, so we are hoping for the best,” Dr Fauzi told CNA938’s Asia First.

“There are also still professionals in PAS who would advise moderation.”