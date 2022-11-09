Name-calling, vandalism among violations being probed by police as Malaysia GE15 campaign heats up 

Meanwhile, in Penang, police have opened investigations after a man claiming to be a gangster created a ruckus at the Bukit Bendera Barisan Nasional (BN) operations room.

"The police report claims that the suspect said all campaign flags must be placed through him and he must receive payment,” said Mr Hazani.

The suspect also threatened to cause disturbances in the area if the campaign staff did not pay up, said Mr Hazani, adding that the case was being investigated as an extortion case.

The Star quoted him as saying that at least 10 cases of vandalism involving campaign materials such as torn and damaged posters, banners and flags were reported in various states as well as in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Sarawak.

He also said that police have opened 22 investigation papers and arrested four suspects for holding talks without valid permits.

"We arrested one suspect in Penang and Kelantan while two others were arrested in Johor," he said, adding that 177 talks were held without proper permits on Tuesday.

He said Negeri Sembilan was the state with the highest number of rallies without permits, with 39 recorded there.

Other states such as Perak and Selangor also reported a high number of cases where rallies were conducted without permits.

Overall, there were more than 3,400 campaigning rallies that were held with valid permits, with states such as Sabah having the highest with more than 600 rallies with permits.

Johor and Perak also recorded a high number of more than 400 rallies held with permits.